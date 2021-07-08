Larry McFarlane, 77, passed away May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV.
He was a graduate of Regis High School and received the following degrees: BA from UW-Eau Claire, MA from U of Mississippi, and PhD from U of Georgia. He began his career in college administration at Hinds Jr. College in Mississippi, and moved on to Northern Virginia Community College in Woodbridge, VA and spent the remainder of his career at Broward Community College in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
After retirement and relocation to Las Vegas, Larry began his second career as a softball umpire. He officiated for the NIAA high school girl’s fastpitch softball, ASA league girl’s softball, senior men’s softball, and many other leagues within the states of NV, UT, AZ and CA. He was on the board of directors of NIAA softball for several years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne Kopplin McFarlane, daughter Mary (Greg Turk) McFarlane, grandchildren Cassandra and Nicholas Turk, siblings Gail (Gene Peterson) McFarlane, Fay (Dennis) Hubbard, Paul McFarlane and Mark (Sue) McFarlane, sister-in-law Georgie Kopplin, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his son Stephen McFarlane, parents Ray and Lorraine McFarlane, mother Loretta Upton, parents-in-law Layton and Mary Kopplin and brother-in-law James Kopplin.
Celebration of Larry’s life on July 15 will begin with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, Brackett, WI, followed by graveside service for both Larry and Stephen at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, near the church. A midday luncheon for relatives and close friends will be held in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please make someone laugh ... often. Larry was a great storyteller and should be remembered with happy thoughts.