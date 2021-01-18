Larry Molland

Larry Lawrence Molland passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 of COPD and Parkinson’s disease with his family at his side. He was born July 18, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to Milfred and Velva (Grass) Molland. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gilmanton, WI. Larry attended the Oak Grove one-room school in Gilmanton through the 8th grade, and graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1958.
In the fall of that year, Larry visited his aunt and uncle, Viva and Clayton Nyre in Coquille, Oregon. He then worked with Clayton at Georgia Pacific mill. He met his wife Sharol Heintzelman at a Conway Twitty dance party on her birthday in 1959. They were married on July 9, 1960. He enjoyed playing semi-pro baseball for the Coquille Loggers. They moved back to Gilmanton in 1963 to find a farm of their own.They were unable to find what they wanted so they moved to Evansville, WI where Larry worked at General Motors in Janesville. They were able to begin farming in Gilmanton in 1969.
Larry served on the Gilmanton School board from 1974 to 1982, a member Gilmanton Community Club and Trinity Lutheran Church. They farmed until 1993 when health problems began to interfere with Larry’s ability to work. He then worked for Countryside Coop in Mondovi, driving a route truck until his retirement in 2004. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers sports program, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved puttering around in his yard and woods in the Ranger and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye.
Larry will be sadly missed by his wife Sharol, of 60 years, his children and their families, Karen (Gary) Thomas, Jason and Heather; Karla Molland-Lay, Trevor and Trista; son Clarence (Shannon) Bautch, Bailey and Ryan; Brenda (Ed) Arndt, Lawrence and Natalie; brother Ronnie (Neuretta) Molland; special cousins, Barbara (Bob) Ellis, Sonny (Jean) Everson, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, Milfred and Velva (Grass) Molland, nephews Wayne Molland and Mark Heintzelman, in-laws Virginia and Ray Chmiel, aunt and uncle, and cousins.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the doctors and staff who took care of Larry’s health needs over the years, and to Heartland Hospice for their compassion and caring over the last year of his life. Memorials may be donated to Heartland Hospice. Special thank you to Talbot Funeral Home for their professionalism and direction during this special time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021.