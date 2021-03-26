Larry Donald Otto, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was born on November 25, 1949 to Lewis and Bernice Otto and raised in Prentice, WI.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a business degree and went to work at Ayres Associates for 40 years. Larry met the love of his life, Carla in May of 1986 and they were joined in marriage on March 18, 1989. During their 32 years of marriage, they were practically inseparable. They were blessed with a blended family of 4 and from that came 12 grandchildren.
He loved entertaining people in his beautiful backyard, which he designed and built with his own hands. He constructed a gazebo, large deck and tranquil waterfalls that flowed into his fishpond. Another one of his greatest accomplishments was building a log cabin with brothers and dad on the family’s land. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, which included stamp and coin collecting, trains, and was passionate about his genealogy. Larry was an avid Viterbo volleyball fan, loved the music of Bob Dylan, and enjoyed attending the Express baseball and Blugold basketball games. Larry and Carla were fortunate to have traveled many places, but their favorites were trips to Europe and Hawaii. With all that he was able to do in his life, he enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events most of all.
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his Wife, Carla; Children, Cindy (Chad) Harycki, David (Angie) Otto, Ryan (Kari) DeLong; Tara (Scott) Shilha; Grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, Nathan, Hannah, Katie, Kaden, Bradyn, Isaac, Kieva, Carter, Easton, and Kolton; Brothers, Stephen (Betty), Paul (Becky) and his “kid sister” Nancy (Don); Mother-In-Law, Janet French and several nieces and cousins.
A special thank you goes out to the St. Croix Hospice team who provided a compassionate and caring service to Larry during his final months. Larry was a gentle and humble man who touched the lives of all those who had the great opportunity to know him. We love you!
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.