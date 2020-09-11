Larry Paulsen, 80, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 29, 1939 to Robert and Esther Paulsen in Holcombe, Wisconsin.
Larry graduated high school from Oregon, WI and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He married Charlene, raised their two daughters, Natalie and Christine, and were together for 59 wonderful years. He jokingly told others he married Char because her mother was such a good cook. After their marriage, he attended Taylor Co. Teachers College where he also played basketball and was proud that he helped his team win two back to back state championships. He then obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, accepted his first teaching position in Cornell, WI and taught for 30 years until he retired. Throughout his teaching career, he furthered his love for sports by coaching all levels of football, basketball and baseball and refereed those same sports for many years.
Larry was full of energy, had a love for life, was a loving husband and supportive parent/grandparent. He stayed active with his passions, serving in his church and helping others. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and made memories with his family and friends through his many adventures. He combined his love of teaching and hunting by mentoring youth and adults who wanted to learn how to bear and turkey hunt and warmly opened his home for those opportunities. His passion for nature was also expressed through his love of gardening. He maintained a large garden throughout his entire life and enjoyed the process, watching things grow and sharing his harvest. In addition, he loved sports. He played fastpitch softball and his teammates and their families became lifelong friends. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and was proud of their hard work and accomplishments. His faith and service to his church were very important. He was a board member at Our Savior’s Lutheran church and participated in many activities that supported the church and was always available to lend a hand to others. Above all, Larry’s greatest love was for his family and friends. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, four grandchildren and six siblings.
At Larry’s request, there will be no funeral until he and his wife can be together. His family will be honoring him with a celebration of his life. Memorials can be directed to his family or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Building Fund. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.