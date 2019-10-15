Larry A. Quarberg, age 70, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Wabasha, Minnesota, the son of Martin and Marjorie (Cleasby) Quarberg of Nelson, Wisconsin.
He married Sandi Martin on Sept. 14, 1974. They resided in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for many years until they moved to Chetek, Wisconsin, where they operated their bed and breakfast, “Sweet Dreams” until they retired and moved to Tennessee.
Larry loved music, cooking for family and friends, and antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 45 years, Sandi; his sister, Linda (Doug) Wilson of Volcano, Hawaii; brothers, Marcus (Nancy) Quarberg of Alma, Wisconsin; Jerald (Pam) Quarberg of Nelson, Wisconsin; Jan (Carol) Quarberg of Nelson, Wisconsin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry loved to spend time with his nieces, nephews and grand- nieces and nephews and always made get-togethers special.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at Sevierville First United Methodist Church.