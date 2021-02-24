On Monday, February 15, 2021, Larry A. Riess, loving husband and father of one child passed away in his sleep at age 63.
Larry was born on May 30, 1957 in Rochester, MN to Clarence and Marlene Riess. He received his biology degree from the University of Minnesota Morris in 1980. He worked as a journeyman electrician for 28 years in Vermillion, SD and Eau Claire, WI. On October 7, 1978, he married Cheryl R. Horton. They raised one daughter, Monica. He was a kind, loving husband and father.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Clarence. He is survived by his mother, Marlene; his wife, Cheryl; his daughter and her wife, Monica and Jennifer King; his sisters, their husbands and families, Carol and Gene Wendelken and Darlene and Virgil Paape; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
At this time there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wisconsin Public Radio.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
