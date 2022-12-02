On November 28, 2022, Dr. Larry Gene Schnack, retired chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire (UWEC) passed away at age eighty-five at his home in Eau Claire, WI, while being cared for by his loving wife of 67 years, Carol. Larry and Carol were childhood friends before embarking on their journey together as a married couple on September 1, 1955, positively impacting many lives along the way, especially those of his family.
Larry was born in 1937, in Harlan, Iowa, to Alvin and Twyla Schnack. In his earlier life, Larry worked on the family farm while attending school. He graduated from Tennant High School before obtaining his undergraduate degree in math and his PhD in organic chemistry at Iowa State University.
While obtaining his undergraduate degree and doctorate, Larry worked as a school bus driver, a high school math teacher, and high school basketball coach while raising four small children with his wife. Upon the completion of his collegiate education, Larry took a job at UWEC in 1965, where he taught courses in general and organic chemistry in addition to developing computer applications for chemistry.
In 1970, Larry began a transition into administrative roles at the university, which culminated in his appointment to chancellor in 1984. He held that position until his retirement in 1998. The following quote from the president of the UW System at the time of his retirement, Katherine Lyall, captures the sentiments of those individuals that have known and worked with Larry.
“The history of higher education in Wisconsin deserves a chapter on Larry Schnack. From professor to chancellor, and at every step in between, his focus was on students and improving the quality of undergraduate education and research opportunities.”
In addition to his work at UWEC, Larry served on several boards after his retirement and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer until the later years of his life, he liked planning and building projects such as furniture and finished basements for his family, and he enjoyed puzzling and coin collecting.
Dr. Larry Schnack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Schnack; his children: Lorrie (Kenneth) Snowden of Harleysville, PA, Kevin (Valerie) Schnack of Eau Claire, WI, Rachelle (Stephen) DeVore of Cincinnati, OH; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles (Judy) Schnack, and sister, Charlene (Judd) Freeman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Twyla Schnack; his son, Mark Schnack; granddaughter, Victoria Schnack; and his brother, Vernon Schnack.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Dr. Larry Schnack will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will take place on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Larry Schnack Fund for Excellence, https://connect.uwec.edu/donate, are appreciated. To donate, visit the link, then click the yellow button that says “looking for a different fund.” Under fund description, type “Schnack” and click “search.” Larry’s fund will then pop up for you to click on and donate.