On November 28, 2022, Dr. Larry Gene Schnack, retired chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire (UWEC) passed away at age eighty-five at his home in Eau Claire, WI, while being cared for by his loving wife of 67 years, Carol. Larry and Carol were childhood friends before embarking on their journey together as a married couple on September 1, 1955, positively impacting many lives along the way, especially those of his family.

Larry was born in 1937, in Harlan, Iowa, to Alvin and Twyla Schnack. In his earlier life, Larry worked on the family farm while attending school. He graduated from Tennant High School before obtaining his undergraduate degree in math and his PhD in organic chemistry at Iowa State University.

