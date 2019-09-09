Larry Sorenson

Larry Dee Sorenson died peacefully, surrounded by family, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems -Osseo, WI on September 6, 2019, at the age of 83.
Larry was born on May 2, 1936, in Callender, IA, to Goodman and Cora (Johnson) Sorenson. After his mother’s passing, when Larry was eleven, his sister, Francis, assumed the role of mother-figure in his life. He graduated from Somers High School, Somers, IA, in 1954, and Luther College, Decorah, IA, in 1959, with a degree in Mathematics. After meeting on a New Year’s Eve blind date, he married Sylvia Luebke in Knierim, IA in 1963. Larry moved to Eau Claire, WI, to work for Selected Securities as a stock broker. Over the next decade, the couple welcomed three daughters into their home, and Larry shared with them his love for the great outdoors. His children remember him as a kind, loving, and patient father.
Larry was accomplished at woodworking, hunting, fishing and in later years, embraced a nostalgia for Farmall tractors, which were a significant part of his childhood. He was a generous and dedicated man who loved following his grandchildren’s sports activities. His love for sports included being an avid Packer, Brewer, and Badger fan. He was a former president of the Eau Claire Snowmobile Club. He was a long-time member of Spirit Lutheran where he served in various leadership roles.
Larry is survived by his daughters, LuAnn Sorenson of Eau Claire, WI, Julie (Paul) Klicker of Spring Grove, IL, and Jann (Mike) Olson of Fall Creek, WI; grandchildren, Kory, Kyle, & Jesse Klicker, and Jake, Luke, and Samantha Olson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sorenson; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert J. (Marilyn) Luebke; along with many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Sylvia; sister, Francis (Sorenson) Larson; and twin brothers, Gene and Gale Sorenson; brothers-in-law, Bernard Larson and Erwin Luebke; sister-in-law, Gladys Luebke; and nephews, Dennis and David Larson.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. A visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry’s life. Please send memorials to Spirit Lutheran at the address above.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Osseo for the compassionate care given to their father.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
