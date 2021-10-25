Larry Alan Strasburg, “Pete,” 64, of Fall Creek, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ogle County, Illinois. He had just started earlier that day on his trip down south to spend the winter in warmer weather.
Larry was born on Sept. 20, 1957, to Marvin and Ellen (Madson) Strasburg and was raised with his older brother on the family farm in Lincoln Township, rural Fall Creek. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1975.
Larry was united in marriage to Pamela Mann on Aug. 20, 1977, and to this union their 3 daughters were born. In addition to farming with his parents and then on his own, Larry and Pam also opened their home to many foster children and through adoption their own family eventually grew.
In 1996, Larry sold the dairy cattle and concentrated on the Strasburg Buffalo Farm, raising the meat to sell, but also traveled throughout Wisconsin with their concession stand selling buffalo meals at various events. After selling the buffalo he worked various jobs locally in the Fall Creek area.
Larry enjoyed what Wisconsin had to offer such as hunting, camping, riding 4-wheelers and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Larry married Lisa Nall on June 1, 2018, in Eau Claire and this marriage added 4 stepchildren to his life.
Larry will be dearly missed by his wife Lisa of Eau Claire; 8 children, Mandi (Jesse) Krenzelok of Bloomer, Kassia Strasburg and Julia Strasburg both of Cornell, Alex Strasburg, Ian Helding and Zachary Strasburg all of Eau Claire, Samantha Strasburg of Menahga, MN, and Lisa and (Dan) Brady of Thorp, brother, Gale (Christine Reay) Strasburg of East Lansing, MI; and 4 stepchildren, Daniel Raney, Shane Raney and Trista Raney all of Eau Claire, and Brandi Raney of Altoona; along with his many grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Marvin in Nov. of 2002, mother Ellen in Jan. of 2003; and nephew Galen Strasburg.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.