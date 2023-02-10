Larry L. Vatne, age 81, passed away unexpectedly at Lake Hallie Memory Care on Monday, January 30, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on April 28, 1941, in Eau Claire, WI, to Bertha Henderson and Edwin Vatne. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1960. After high school he worked for Eau Claire Book and Stationary. He went on to delivering mobile homes, and then he worked for Eau Claire News Company, and retired from Ebay Brown. On August 14, 1982, Larry married Geraldine M. Butterfield at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Larry enjoyed fishing with his wife, grandson, Bronson, and step-daughter, Tara — most times catching the first fish and the last fish. He enjoyed deer hunting, bird hunting, and raced homer pigeons in his younger years. He was a loving husband, and step-dad, and took great joy in being a wonderful grandfather!
Larry is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Butterfield) Vatne; step-daughter, Tara (Butterfield) Sorensen; grandson, Bronson Sorensen; and son-in-law, Rolf Sorensen. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Henderson; father, Edwin Vatne; and brother, Richard Vatne.
A private celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 16, at Lake Hallie Memory Care with burial at a later date. Cards and flowers may be sent to Lake Hallie Memory Care. A big thank you to the staff of Lake Hallie Memory Care for your continued support and compassion! Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Larry’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
