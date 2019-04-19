Larry Wojtyna died on April 17th, 2019 at Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls, WI after a 9½ year battle with ALS. Larry was born on August 19th, 1958 to Walter and Frances (Kozial) Wojtyna in Ladysmith, WI. He graduated from Flambeau High School in 1976. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Mount Senario in Ladysmith, WI. He married Mary Koehler on August 24th, 1985. Together they had two sons. He worked for the Rusk County Highway Department for a couple years and then worked at Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors in Sales for 26 years. Larry was a member of OLS and also active in coaching his sons in various sports such as baseball and basketball. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer, and Wisconsin Badger fan. Larry also loved to golf and was always up for a game of cribbage or cards.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary, and two sons, Joel of Ladysmith and Lane (Alyssa) of Eau Claire and granddaughter Finley Wojtyna. He is also survived by his sister Marian Weinert and brothers Eugene (Mary) Wojtyna and Mike Wojtyna, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Frances Wojtyna, father-in-law Dick Koehler, sister-in-laws Linda Wojtyna and Connie Wojtyna, and brother-in-law Erich Weinert.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, April 22 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Support Group of Northwest Wisconsin of Chippewa Falls, WI or the ALS Association for Research in honor of Larry Wojtyna.