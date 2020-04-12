Larry J. Wold, age 82 of Eau Claire, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Eau Claire.
Larry was born on February 28, 1938 in Eau Claire to Lawrence and Ruth Wold. He attended grade school at 10th Ward (Longfellow) School, Eau Claire Jr. High 7-8 and Eau Claire Sr. High (Memorial) School.
On November 15th, 1957 he married Evelyn Jaenke at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They were blessed with 3 children. Larry and Evelyn were married 51 years when Evelyn died on May 12, 2009 of lung cancer. Larry married Ronna Muldoon on November 1, 2014 at Golden Acres Apts in Altoona.
He was a long haul semi-driver, owned an advertising company and Import Auto Parts. Larry was the past president Eau Claire Genealogical Society. Spending time with his family was important. He also enjoyed reading, playing cards, collecting model cars and coins.
Larry is survived by his wife Ronna; children: Kim (Leonard) Ducommun, Kevin Wold and Kandie (Tim) Ducommun; extended family: Steven (Nancy) Schlageter, Michael (Anita) Schlageter and Amy (Greg) Schwoerer; grandchildren: Jason (Heather) Ducommun, Sarah Dunlap, Adam (Melanie) Wold, Aaron (Jen) Wold, Brandon and Travis Gorell, Vanessa and Chaz Ducommun; great-grandchildren: Dylan Ducommun, Bryan, Cheyanna and Jayson Baker, Katlyn Ducommun, Desiree Ducommun and Reegan Ruex; sister Jean (Sonny) Everson and family; special friends/buddies: Dianne Duffy, Charles Kent, Addison Thompson and Eric Berlin. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his 1st wife Evelyn.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank The ARDC, Palliative Care Team and Hospice Caretakers.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.