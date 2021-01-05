Laura L. King, 58, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire.
She was born, December 14, 1962, in Chippewa Falls to Loyd and Fern (Gessner) Brunstad.
Laura graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1981. On March 29, 1986, she married Bret King, they resided in Chippewa Falls.
Laura provided childcare in her home and went on to work at Kmart, first as a cashier and then in the layaway department. After that she worked for XMI as a select tech, and then for Mason Companies in their call center.
She loved to cook and bake, making numerous birthday cakes and a few wedding cakes for family and friends. Trips to the family cabin on Pine Lake were her favorite, and many camping memories were made with friends and family. She recently began to travel, taking a trip to Mexico and a Mediterranean Cruise with her family. Entertaining brought her great joy, as soon as you walked in the door she treated you like family and you never left hungry.
Laura is survived by her husband, Bret of Chippewa Falls; sons, Turner (Becky) of Aurora, IL and Ben of West Bend, WI; daughter, Joyce of Madison, WI; parents, Loyd and Fern Brunstad of Chippewa Falls; in-laws, Raymond and Janet King of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Barb (Ron) Newton of Centreville, VA, Debi (Bob) Prueher of Wausau, Sandi (Henry) Peterson of Hillsboro, Jim (Jeanette) Brunstad of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Tom Pickerign of Eau Claire; and sister-in-law, Beth (Steve) Vagle of Brainard, MN. She is also survived by family on the King side; Robbie (Rosie) King of La Crosse, Raeann (Jerry) Hutchinson of Chippewa Falls, Wendy (Chuck) Kaiser of West Salem, Wade (Merri) King of Elk Mound; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Brunstad and sister, Tammy Pickerign.
A funeral service for family will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 7 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Terri Koca officiating. Livestream will be available online at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Laura-King for friends and those who are not able to attend.
A private visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. For the health and safety of all, face masks are required and appreciated by the family.
A celebration of life for all friends, family and loved ones will occur when it is safe to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.