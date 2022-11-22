Laura A. Lewallen, 94 of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1928, in Farmington, MN the daughter of the late Charles and Jessie (Jones) Borden. Laura’s family moved to St. Paul after her father died. There she met William P. Lewallen and the couple were united in marriage on June 5, 1948.
The couple moved south of Stanley and raised their children there. Laura was an active community member and very involved with her church. She is one of the last members of the Pleasant Valley Mother’s Club.
She is survived by her children, Clifford Lewallen of Stanley, Mary (Wayne) Nelson of Fall Creek and Billie Jo (Paul) Korn of Baldwin, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Laura is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, son Earl, brothers, Wilbur, Walter and William and sisters, Margaret and Erna.
A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Full Gospel Mission Church in Stanley with Pastor Mike Larrabee officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewallen Cemetery south of Stanley. Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of service Tuesday morning at the church.
