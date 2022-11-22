Laura Lewallen.jpg

Laura A. Lewallen, 94 of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1928, in Farmington, MN the daughter of the late Charles and Jessie (Jones) Borden. Laura’s family moved to St. Paul after her father died. There she met William P. Lewallen and the couple were united in marriage on June 5, 1948.

The couple moved south of Stanley and raised their children there. Laura was an active community member and very involved with her church. She is one of the last members of the Pleasant Valley Mother’s Club.

