Lauren Books, 87, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Heritage Court Memory Care. He was born on July 6, 1933 to Lester and Helen (Johnson) Books.
Lauren was a lifelong resident of Eau Claire and was a substitute teacher for the Eau Claire School District for many years. He sang in the Eau Claire Male Chorus and frequently participated in Chippewa Valley’s annual Buckshot Run. In his fifties Lauren became interested in speed skating. For several winters he took it upon himself to shovel an oval on Braun’s Bay for speed skating practice. He also started a city speed skating club. Lauren truly loved his hometown.
Lauren was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Reineke) Books and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Jenny), Tom (Jill) and Lisa (Shawn) Books; three grandchildren, Kendra (Kyle), Logan (Claire) and Hunter; sister, JoAn; brother, David; cousins; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Mayo medical staff and Hospice care team, Appeal to Heaven, Heritage Court Memory Care and all who were involved in Lauren’s care.
No services will be held at this time. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Please send memorials to a charity of your choice.