Lauren Howard Kyes, 84, passed peacefully, January 1, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Lauren was born Oct 15,1936, to Howard and Drusillla (Dugal) Kyes in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1954. Lauren then served in the US Army for 2 years. On May 30th, 1958, Lauren married Grace Ellen Mahr. Together they raised 7 children on the family dairy farm. Lauren served on the Cadott Volunteer Fire Department and the Cadott Village Board for many years. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church. Lauren also worked at Whispering Pines Golf Course for 32 years, retiring in 2019. Lauren loved spending time with his family as well as fishing, bowling, golfing, and playing bingo. He was very social and loved to meet new people. Lauren pretty much knew everybody.
Lauren is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Grace, his children, Bruce (Marcia) Kyes, Brenda (William) LaMarche, Karen (Doug) Eslinger, Mark (Shay) Kyes, Jean (Todd) Seeley, Brian (Danielle) Kyes, and Stacy (Steve) Sazama, his brothers Frank (Nancy) Kyes and Charles Kyes, his grandchildren Kristopher, Hannah, Sarah, Michael, Alexandria, Kyle, Heather, Mallory, Zachary, Jacob, Madeline, Amanda, Joshua, Andrew, Benjamin, Elizabeth, David, Adam, Isaiah, 12 Great Grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marlene (Gustafson), and brother-in-law John Gustafson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Tuesday, January 5th at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott with Fr. William Felix officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11am prior to the Church Service. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel with Military Honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW. ‘In memoriam’ can be sent to ‘The Kyes Family’, Leiser Funeral Home PO Box 397, Cadott, WI 54727.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Service, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com