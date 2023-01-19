Laurene E. Noble, age 95 of Menomonie, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Autumn Village.
Laurene was born June 8, 1927 to Ludvig and Eva (Clark) Blagen in the Township of Lucas, Dunn County. She attended Dunn County Aggie School.
On January 24, 1949 Laurene married James A. Noble in Buffalo, MN. They lived on Miller Hill and farmed together for many years. During the fall harvest, she worked at Lange Canning Company in North Menomonie. She also was a waitress at The Knapp House and later in years she worked at Sons Tool in Woodville well into her 70s.
Laurene loved to polka dance, enjoyed sewing, painting and drawing. She was part of a horseshoe league in Boyceville. She liked going to the Senior Center, taking part in their trips around the area.
Laurene is survived by daughters Joann Carlin, Roxann (Alan) Schutz, grandchildren Patrick Carlin, Ryun (Mary) Schutz and Jason (Melissa) Schutz; great grandchildren Brody, Landon and Joslin Schutz; brother Ludvig (Ilene) Blagen, Jr.; sisters-in-law Delores Williams and Lois Noble. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James A. Noble, brother Ben Blagen, sister Bernice (William) Emerson and son-in-law Robert “Mike” Carlin.
Laurene’s family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Village and MCHS-Hospice team.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the spring at Forest Hill Cemetery, Town of Stanton, Dunn County.