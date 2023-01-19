Noble, Laurene orig.jpg

Laurene E. Noble, age 95 of Menomonie, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Autumn Village.

Laurene was born June 8, 1927 to Ludvig and Eva (Clark) Blagen in the Township of Lucas, Dunn County. She attended Dunn County Aggie School.

