Laurie, our beloved sister and aunt was tragically taken from our lives on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, while at home in Elroy.

Laurie Jane Harden was born June 15, 1956, the daughter of Richard and Rosella (Harke) Harden. She was raised in Augusta, where she was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and graduated from Augusta High School in 1974. Laurie entered high school at the onset of the Girls Athletic program, where she excelled at volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She continued her love of sports in the intramural programs at UW Eau Claire.