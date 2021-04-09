VERONA/MENOMONIE — Laurie Ann Seston, 58, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1963, to Dean and Irene Seston. Laurie will be remembered for her bright jovial personality and her infectious smile.
Laurie is survived by her devoted mother, Irene Seston; loving sister, Karen Farris; and brothers, Ken, Larry and Scott Seston.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
