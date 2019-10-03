LaVel Bradford

LaVel Marie Bradford, 79 of Eau Claire, WI passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in her home. She was born to the late Lloyd Sr. and Dorothy (Tibbetts) Miller on July 24, 1940.
Her happiest moments were spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Her nieces and nephews always knew which gift was from Aunt LaVel because she would attach a small open gift to the top of the main perfectly wrapped gift. Watching the children was her greatest joy. She also loved to travel when she could, which usually was to visit family.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Danial, Keri, and David Bradford; grandchildren, Joshua Hazelton, Jake Hazelton (Angela), Jenna Bradford, and Skyler Bradford; a great-grandson, Blake Hazelton; brothers, Lloyd Jr. (Gina) Miller, Ralph (Gisele) Miller, and George (Diane) Miller; her sisters, Kristine Kromrey, Patsy (Gary) Johnson, and Pam Supri; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is also survived by her two best friends, Sue Svoma and Kathy Nelson-Smith.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, LaVerne and Jerry Miller.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. with an 11:00 A.M. service at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.