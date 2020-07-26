LaVern Frank Jaeger, age 82, passed away peacefully at Care Partners in Menomonie, WI on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
All are welcome to the graveside services under tent, which will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we will be practicing social distancing and kindly request those in attendance wear a mask.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of LaVern Jaeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.