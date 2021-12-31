LaVern “Vern” L. Noggle, age 84 of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his home peacefully with his family at his side, while under hospice care.
His faith in God and spending time with his family were the two most important things to him and he would never turn down an offer to play cards. He was extremely proud of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Going to sporting events or watching sports on TV was a favorite pastime, especially watching the Packers.
Vern is survived by his loving wife Beverly, his son Brian (Darcy) Price, daughters Julie (Gary) Skoyen, Dawn (Terry) Gilbertson. Grandchildren, Sean Price, Tiffany, Joshua, Jordan Skoyen. Johnathon and Kyle Gilbertson and Jessica Gilbertson Bohl. Greatgrandchildren, Benjamin and Jack Gilbertson, Henry and Luke Bohl, Wyatt Gilbertson and Kinley Walters.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral service for Vern will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave, Altoona, WI 54720 with Pastor Tim Stein officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday morning from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at 2:15 pm Wednesday afternoon in the Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.