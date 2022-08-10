Lavern A. Pampuch, 91, of Independence, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at home on the family farm. He was under the care of St. Croix Hospice and his family.

Lavern was born on June 17, 1931 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Ignatz and Pauline (Bauch) Pampuch. He attended S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic School and the Independence Public School where he graduated in the class of 1949. On June 30, 1962, Lavern married Elizabeth M. “Betty” Kruchoski at St. Richards Catholic Church in Richfield, Minnesota. They had four children, two sons and two daughters and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

