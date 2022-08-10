Lavern A. Pampuch, 91, of Independence, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at home on the family farm. He was under the care of St. Croix Hospice and his family.
Lavern was born on June 17, 1931 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Ignatz and Pauline (Bauch) Pampuch. He attended S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic School and the Independence Public School where he graduated in the class of 1949. On June 30, 1962, Lavern married Elizabeth M. “Betty” Kruchoski at St. Richards Catholic Church in Richfield, Minnesota. They had four children, two sons and two daughters and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Lavern was a dairy farmer. He owned and operated the farm purchased by his grandfather in 1877. He was proud of his Polish heritage. He was a lifetime member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He served on the creamery board at Independence and was a member of the NFO and the Button Box America Club.
Lavern learned to play the accordion in his youth. He enjoyed all music, but especially a Polish polka. He played in bands as a young man and in later years entertained in nursing homes and for local events. He participated in the International Fest at the University for several years. Many friendships were made through music.
Lavern was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Donald; and a special cousin, Theresa Presnall.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Diane (Scott) Anderson of River Falls, WI, Thomas Pampuch of Independence, WI, Jeanette Pampuch of Whitehall, WI, and Steven Pampuch of Proctor, MN; grandchildren, Sheila Woychik, Lance Anderson, Cody (Amber) Peterson, Cole Peterson, Brett Pampuch, and Ahnika Pampuch; step-grandchild, Tierra Lamont; great-grandchild, Malcolm Peterson; sister, Joanne (Bernard) Wicka; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Edison Funeral Home where there will be a 7 p.m. Prayer Service followed by a rosary. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday one hour prior to mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
