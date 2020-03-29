LaVern T. Risler, age 78, of Eleva, WI passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN due to complications of burns from a house fire. LaVern was born in Eau Claire, WI on Dec. 31, 1941; a son of Frank and Eva (Laschinger) Risler, and grew up on a farm north of Mondovi, WI.
At a young age he enlisted into the army and later became an active member of the American Legion, Post 459 in Eleva, WI. LaVern worked at Whitehall Packing. In 1961 he married Bernice Redding. In 1964 they purchased a farm, and in 1969 they built a new house. In 1976 he built his locker plant, Risler's Processing. Then in 1977 Whitehall Packing shut down. From 1972 - 1974 he sold Jacques Seeds, and in 1978 he purchased dairy cattle. In 1982 LaVern and Bernice divorced.
He then purchased a whitewashing and insect control business in the early 1990's. During all of these years he traveled to many states for leisure and hunting trips out west and Texas for moose, bear, wild boar and mountain goat. As well as his fishing trips for salmon and walleye in Canada, he had many trips to Lake Superior, and deep sea fishing in the Florida Keyes.
LaVern also had a passion for coon hunting during this time with his loyal dog spotty. For 20 plus years he dated the late Yvonne Randell. LaVern also continued his passion for fishing and camping up north near Cameron, WI with the late Deanna Eckwright every weekend and continued after her passing.
LaVern is survived by his children, Thomas (Violet), Steve (Linda), Bruce (Mary), and Jean (Art) Sessions; grandchildren; brother, Allen (Pat) and Nancy Risler; sister, Eleanore Holthues (the late Berre); nieces, nephews and cousins. LaVern was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen, Leona and Lois; brothers, Donald and Frank Jr.
In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation and funeral at this time due to the Coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of LaVern appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all.