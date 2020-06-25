Lavern Elver Steinke, 88, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.
Lavern was born in LaCrosse, WI on March 25, 1932 to the late Oscar Steinke and Dorothy (Wood) Steinke.
Lavern served in the US Navy from 1951-1955. Earned a Bachelor’s degree from Stout in 1960 and a Master’s degree in 1965. Was a teacher in Eau Claire for 29 years. After retiring, he continued to work as a clock timer for boys and girls basketball and wrestling. He was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 2012.
He leaves a wife of 65 years, June (Gray) Steinke; daughters, Jean Boettcher (spouse Steve Gaynor) and Bonita Labat (spouse Jerome Labat); son, L. Lee Steinke (spouse Shirley Steinke); grandchildren, Angela Boettcher, Abigail Boettcher, Anna Steinke, Allen Steinke, Caroline Klemm (spouse Eric Klemm), Renee Labat and great-grandson Henry McKenna.
Lavern’s hobbies included fishing, wood working, gardening, and attending church services and functions, but he enjoyed family gatherings the most.
In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation and memorial service at this time due to the Coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Lavern appreciates your cooperation.
