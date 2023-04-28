WebLaVerneBoullion.jpg

LaVerne Boullion

LaVerne E. Boullion, 70, of Mazomanie, formerly Osseo and Fairchild, passed away peacefully late Friday April 21st 2023 at his home after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his daughters and wife.

