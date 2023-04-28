LaVerne Boullion
LaVerne E. Boullion, 70, of Mazomanie, formerly Osseo and Fairchild, passed away peacefully late Friday April 21st 2023 at his home after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his daughters and wife.
LaVerne was born in Eau Claire on June 20th, 1952, one of 11 children born to Gerald and Bernadette (Kaufman) Boullion. LaVerne grew up on the family farm in rural Fairchild milking cows and bailing hay. He graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1971. LaVerne met Sherry L. Phillips in 1972 and was united in marriage on December 10th, 1975.
The couple lived briefly in Altoona before returning to Fairchild in 1979 to raise their children. He was a dedicated outdoorsman who loved deer and turkey hunting and fishing. He was always in pursuit of the big buck, hoping to “one up” his brothers Rick and Jack! He was an avid sports fan and loved playing slow-pitch softball. He was a great pitcher and earned the nickname “Black Fox” for his tricks and cunning strategy in the game and in his work life. LaVerne also enjoyed horseshoes, archery and hanging out with friends for a drink at his aunt’s tavern. He was an amazing basketball coach and spent countless hours with his children talking strategy and practicing skills. LaVerne was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Union and worked for Chicago Northwestern beginning in 1974 and later Union Pacific Railroad where he traveled the country maintaining and fixing train tracks and later earning his CDL license and driving material trucks for the railroad.
Around 2001 LaVerne’s diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis led to his early retirement from the railroad. With his new free time, his love of gardening flourished and he enjoyed growing a large garden where he could be found most days from Spring until Fall. He referred to gardening as his “therapy”. He was most known for his strawberries and enjoyed sharing his vegetable produce with many neighbors and friends. You knew you were loved when he stopped by with some fresh garden goodies and a cup of coffee
LaVerne will be greatly missed by his wife Sherry, his children Gregory Wheat of Lake Mills, LaShell Lentz (Jason) of Mazomanie, Lance Boullion of Turlock, CA, and LaBrena Boullion of Appleton; his grandchildren Logan & Ariana Wheat, Alyssa Boullion, and Avery & Kylie Lentz; his four sisters, Patricia Barney of Novi, MI, Rebecca Stanley of Humbird, Carol (Dennis) Blang of Monona, Catherine Bertrang of Fairchild; his brothers, Richard (Vicki) Boullion, Clifford Boullion all of Fairchild; aunt Geraldine Kaufman of Fairchild and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
LaVerne was preceded in death by his mother Bernadette on July 1, 1983; father Gerald on Nov. 7, 1988; brothers Allen Lee on June 11th 1951, James on Oct. 8, 1994; Jack on Dec. 26, 2021, Gerald Jr. October 2022; nephews, Marcus Blang and Chad Stanley; niece Barbara Verdunk; and great nephews, Jordan Boullion and Tim Quinlan.Funeral services will be held on Tues May 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St Peter’s Catholic Church 7121 County Trunk K in Ashton. Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Tues from 9:30 until the time of services. Burial will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI.
