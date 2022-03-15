LaVerne R. Hakes, 87, Chippewa Falls, formerly of Stanley, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 13, at Grace River Pines with his son by his side. In the days prior to his death, Vern was supported by his loving family. He joined his loving wife in heaven on the 5th Anniversary of her passing.
He was born on March 29, 1934 in the Town of Edson, the son of Richard & Eleanor (Mitchell) Hakes.
He graduated from Stanley Boyd High in 1953 & served in the National Guard.
On May 28, 1955, he married the love of his life, Barbara Setzer at the Church of the Brethren in Stanley. They created a beautiful life together for the next 61 years.
Vern worked very hard his whole life to provide for his family. He worked on his family’s farm before taking a job at the Stanley Corporation. After the corp. closed he worked at a few different places before he got a job at Cray Research. After he retired he worked part time at the IGA in Stanley....everyone knew him as “Mr.IGA”. He enjoyed visiting with people & making them happy.
Vern had a passion for gardening, both vegetables & flowers. LaVerne & Barb could be seen at numerous auctions & garage sales over the years. He enjoyed taking the grandkids to the park & on long leisurely drives. He loved telling stories & corny jokes. He was always the last one done eating at family gatherings because he had so much to share. His family meant the world to him. He was a sweet gentle soul. His ability to make you laugh & smile along with his unconditionally love will be missed.
He is survived by his children, James (Judy) Hakes of Lake Hallie, Margie Pete of Valparaiso, Julie (Mike) Gerber of Eau Claire & Roger Hakes of Chippewa Falls; his grandchildren, Jacquie Hakes, Katie Hakes, Tony (Stacia) Pete, Allan (Laura) Hakes, Adam Hakes, Angela (Matt) Ludwigson, Jen (Steve) Chase & Paula Gerber, his great grandchildren, Ryann, Dylan, Cailyn, Maeve & Calvin & his brother Donald (Linda) Hakes, of Stanley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara, his parents, Richard & Eleanor & brother Lyle Hakes
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 23rd at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley. Inurnment will follow in Edson Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM until service. The family would like to thank Dove Wissota Healthcare in Chippewa Falls, Grace River Pines in Altoona & Heartland Hospice in Eau Claire for their compassionate care & support during LaVerne’s long journey.
