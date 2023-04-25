Laverne Pientok
Laverne Michael Pientok, age 93, of Whitehall, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.
Laverne was born February 21, 1930 in Independence to Peter and Martha (Bautch) Pientok. He attended the Montana Ridge Country School, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School and the Independence High School.
Laverne entered the military in March of 1951 and attended the US Army Ordnance School in Aberdeen, MD and the Atlanta Ordnance Training School in Atlanta, GA. He also served in an Army Ordnance vehicle facility in Leghorn, Italy in 1952 and 1953.
After his discharge from the military, Laverne joined his father and brother in the family construction business. In 1971, the business acquired Tri-City Sanitation. In 1985, Laverne took over Tri-City until he later sold it to his son, David. In addition to the business operations, he was an avid antique car collector and was often seen cruising around town in one of his vintage Pontiacs. Laverne was well-known for his popcorn, and most notably, his tradition of popcorn ball making during the Holiday Season. He always loved to tell a good story and his sense of humor was contagious. He enjoyed cooking and made sure no one ever went away hungry. Laverne was a kind-hearted person and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
He and Mary Wood were united in marriage on April 18, 1953 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Whitehall, WI. Together they established residency in Whitehall and were the parents of five children, Gary, David, Thomas, LouAnn and Linda.
Laverne is survived by three children and their spouses, David (Laura Tomasko) Pientok, Tom (Christine) Pientok and Linda (Gary) Crawford; eight grandchildren, Scott, Jacob, Anna, Grant, Garrett, Gracie, Michael and Adam and one great-grandchild, Memphis.
Laverne was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, on September 5, 2011; a daughter, LouAnn; a son, Gary; his parents, Peter and Martha Pientok; a sister, Monica Dejno and a brother, Alfred.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Whitehall on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., where Laverne was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the church choir prior to his nursing home stay. Father George will officiate. Burial and military rites conducted by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191 will be in the Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall.
Visitation will be in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 4-7 p.m., followed by a Christian prayer service and parish rosary at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to be directed to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, the Tri-County Therapy Center or the Pientok Family Scholarship Fund.