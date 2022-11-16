Laverne J. Sabelko, age 86 of Durand, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Menomonie.

Laverne was born on February 28, 1936 in the Town of Lima, rural Durand. He was the son of Andrew and Eleanor (Prissel) Sabelko. Laverne grew up in the Town of Lima and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Lima in 1954. In his early years, Laverne worked various jobs in Racine and Minneapolis, MN before returning home to farm in the Arkansaw area. Laverne married Patricia Burns on May 29, 1965 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in South St. Paul, MN. Together, they farmed and raised their family in Arkansaw. They retired from farming and moved into the City of Durand in 2002. In retirement, Laverne worked for the City of Durand in the summer mowing. He was always proud of helping the neighbors with their leaves in the fall. Laverne spent many years being the sole healthcare provider for his wife, Patricia when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

