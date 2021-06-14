LaVonne Patricia Larson, 78, of Osseo, passed away peacefully after a 3 year struggle with cancer on June 9, 2021. She was in the loving care of her family and St. Croix Hospice at Dove Healthcare Nursing Home in Osseo.
LaVonne was born April 11, 1943, to Robert and Henrietta (Geist) Smith. She was raised in Eau Claire where she attended Regis High School. LaVonne was united in marriage to Seymour Larson on Oct. 17, 1959.
She worked in Osseo for Dr. Joe Phillips, and then many years as the bakery manager at Waldo’s Grocery Store. After Seymour retired from the Osseo School District, they both worked to maintain the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church and finally retired in 2009. The best job that LaVonne ever had was being the most wonderful mother to Wayne, Kevin and Rob, where she supported them throughout and never missed anything during their growing up years.
LaVonne had taken time out to be a Mother and then, along with her dearest friend Clarice Hong, attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where together they both earned their high school diplomas. LaVonne later supported her friend through her journey with breast cancer.
Perhaps LaVonne’s most special calling came from being the best Grandmother and Great Grandmother anyone could ever have, loving unconditionally and supporting without reserve.
She NEVER missed a birthday, holiday or “monthly allowance for her grandchildren”, even when money may have been tight and her illness was nonreversible.
This selfless lady leaves behind her loving husband, Seymour; sons Wayne (Lisa), Kevin (Nicolette) and Rob (Vicki): grandchildren Nicole (Adam) Schneider, Kendra (Ed) Dubick, Megan Larson, Travis (Michelle) Larson, Mallory (Trent) Sterry, Mason Larson, Christian (Victoria) Larson, Connor (Sadie) Larson and Aiza Larson; great grandchildren Brandon, Airyck, Ayden, Cecelia, Winslow, Danika, Porter, Milo, Reagan and Grace; siblings, Greg (Ann) Smith, Ginger Hong, Jeff (Dar) Smith, Jon (Sue) Smith; and special cousin and dear friend, Cleo Pozarski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Connie Little; brother Jay Smith; and great granddaughter Everly Love Larson.
“Love yous” were always her final words to us and we now say it to her.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Burial will follow in the Hale Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Creek.
The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare for their wonderful care and support and also St. Croix Hospice.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .