LaVonne M. Ramlet, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer, while under the care of Heartland Hospice.

LaVonne was born November 12, 1935, in the town of Shelby, Wisconsin to Mildred (Helke) and John Herlitzka. She graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse in 1953, and went on to work as an administrative assistant to the Vice President of First National Bank.

Recommended for you