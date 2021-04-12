LaWayne “Wayne” Hyland, 78 years passed away on Thursday, April 8th, 2021, after suffering a stroke.
He was born in Barron County on October 13th, 1942. After graduation he married his life long Sweetheart Nancy Ellis in 1962. After his time in the military he moved to Racine, WI. where he worked at J.I. Case, then he was employed by A.M.C. (Chrysler), until his retirement, all while helping as a Volunteer Fireman and E.M.T. with the Sturtevant Fire Department. Following retirement Wayne and Nancy moved to Bloomer, WI. to enjoy their retirement years.
Wayne is survived by his Wife of over 50 years, Nancy; Sons Rick Hyland and Tim (Lisa) Hyland and Daughter Mary Beth (Rich) Obuchowski; Brother Maynard Hyland; Sisters Yvonne Hetchler and Patty Hyland; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who all loved him and will miss him very much!
He was preceded in death by his Parents Emery, Sr. and Hulda, Sisters Ruby Sockness, Lillie Knez, Violet Hoover, Margaret Hartzell, Helen Alvord and Ilabell Liddle; Brothers Robert, Emery, Jr. and a brother in infancy.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home 220 S. 7th St. Cornell, WI. with Pastor Greg Sima officiating. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion #353 following the Service.
A Visitation will be from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM Wednesday morning at the Funeral Home.
