Lawrence L. Anibas 84 of Alma Center passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2021 at home surrounded by his family under the care of Black River Hospice.
Lawrence was born August 15, 1937 to Florian and Josephine (Volger) Anibas in rural Mondovi. Lawrence married Barbara J Komro on October 6, 1962 in Mondovi. They lived in the Town of Canton, Buffalo County WI, until 1980 when they moved to Alma Center.
Lawrence served in the Army from 1956-1964 when he was honorably discharged. After serving, he farmed first in rural Mondovi with his dad before moving to Alma Center to continue farm work and spent six years full time farming with the Prindle family. While continuing to help on the farm, Lawrence took a job as building custodian to the students and staff at Lincoln High School for 19 years, retiring in 2007. During that time, he had a tremendous impact on many of the students and staff. After retirement, he continued to enjoy farming, along with hunting, fishing, playing cards, splitting firewood, and spending time with family. He was a member of the Alma Center Lions Club and in 2014 was bestowed the honor of lifetime member within the International Association of Lions Clubs. Lawrence was active in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, serving on numerous committees and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In the community, Lawrence was the man you could always call to help whatever the need.
Lawrence is survived by six children: Joe (Mia) Anibas of Alma Center, John (Wendi) Anibas of Granton WI, Jesse (Carol) Anibas of White Bear Lake MN, Jennifer (David) Johnson of Black River Falls, Julie (Jeff) Forster of Chippewa Falls WI and Jane Anderson of Strum WI. 17 grandchildren: Kristina (Cody) Staszak, Kyle (Ashley Burgess), Kamren (Amanda Davis), Matthew, Ashley (Alex Bump), Melissa (Shaun Winkler), Justin (Alison Wills) and Michael Anibas, Ryan and Josh Strandberg, Alex, Jared, Caleb, and Isaac Johnson, Joseph and Jordyn Forster and Dylan Anderson, great grandchildren: Isabelle Emerich, Jaxen and Jasper Strandberg, Brielle Winkler and baby girl Staszak due later this year. He is also survived by 3 sisters Theresa Becker of Cottage Grove MN, Sister Marcella Anibas of LaCrosse WI and Marlene (Murph) Hallock of Cottage Grove, MN.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Barb, grandson Gunner Anibas, brother Bernard Anibas and brother in law Ron Becker.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday August 23rd at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Alma Center. Father Dan Thelen will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Alma Center.
Friends may call at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton on Sunday from 4-7 PM with a Rosary service held at 7:00 PM. Friends may also call one hour prior to services at the church.
Lawrence’s family prefers that memorials be directed to Black River Memorial Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.