Lawrence V. Beaudette, 94, of Tilden died peacefully under the care of Moments Hospice at Aggies Country Living on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Lawrence was born to Villa and Odelia (Butak) Beaudette in Chippewa Falls on December 18, 1927. On July 5, 1949, he married Marcella Swoboda at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Together they were members of Notre Dame Catholic Church. Along with Marcella, they had a dairy farm in Tilden, Chippewa County, WI. Lawrence enjoyed hunting and gardening, but most of all he cherished his time spent with his family.