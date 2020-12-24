Lawrence Casper Bechel, age 91, of Plum City, WI died Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home. He was born April 4, 1929 at the family farm in rural Plum City, WI; son of Mathias and Emma (Dettling) Bechel. He attended St. John’s Catholic School in Plum City, WI. Following school Lawrence worked hauling milk and farming.
On February 5, 1951 he married Bernadine Webb at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle, WI. On February 26, 1951, Lawrence was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on December 31, 1952. He was a life member of the Plum City American Legion Post #365, serving as Post Commander, Sergeant-at-arms, and County Commander. After his service, he and Bernadine lived in Durand for a short time. He worked hauling milk, worked at the pop factory in Durand, and Schauls Gas.
Lawrence and Bernadine moved to Plum City where they purchased a farm and started their family. Lawrence enjoyed riding horse, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed Polka music, playing the accordion and harmonica; and attending Polka Fest with Bernadine.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine; children, Carolyn (Richard Harnois) Helmueller, Al (Betty) Bechel, Barb (Pete) Manship, Roger (Ruth) Bechel, Sue (Jerry) Bauer, Tom (Tammi) Bechel, Ron (Cindy) Bechel, Rick (Amy) Bechel, Mike (Kelly) Bechel, Jan Bechel, Jean (Scott) Wolske, daughter-in-law, Anita Bechel; 28 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sr. Rita Marie Bechel; one brother, Casper (Margaret) Bechel; brothers-in-law, Bill Biesterveld and Francis Webb; sisters-in-law, Beverly Furhman, Rita Hoffman, and Mary Webb; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Emma (Dettling) Bechel; one son, Mark Bechel; siblings, Clarence (Cecelia) Bechel, Raymond Bechel, Sr. Leone Bechel, Vernon Bechel, Marcella (Cyril) Schlosser, Lucille (Ronald Hophan, Ray Budweitz), Rosalie (Lyle) O’Brien, Agnes (Carl) Berger, Norbert (Marcella) Bechel, Eugene (Elaine) Bechel, Rita Biesterveld; sister-in-law, Rose Coleman and brother-in-law, Thomas Webb.
A public visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City. Followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial with military honors by Plum City American Legion Post #365 will be in the church cemetery.
Face masks and social distancing is required. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The link will be posted on the funeral home website. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com