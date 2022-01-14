Lawrence Bennett Jr.

Lawrence (Larry) L. Bennett Jr., 83, met his Heavenly Father on Wednesday 1/05/22. Larry was born on February 13, 1938 in Eau Claire to Lawrence and Margaret (Fuller) Bennett. He attended school in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial Senior High in 1955. He earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire and his master’s degree from UW-Stout. On October 7, 1959 he married Barbara A. Russell in Eau Claire.
Larry taught English and social studies and was a guidance counselor for the Eau Claire School District for over 30 years. He also was a Master Hunter Safety Instructor for many years. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and birdwatching, especially participating in local bird counts.
He is survived by one daughter, Karen (Paul Haugland); a brother-in-law, Clare Russell; a sister-in-law, Joyce Russell; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Penny Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife; one son, Mark; his parents, Lawrence and Margaret Bennett; and his sister, Maryann Jain.
Memorials can be given to Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Funeral service for Larry will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire with Rod Larson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Committal service will take place at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.