Lawrence Brown

Lawrence F. Brown, 66, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 15 at his home.
Larry was born on May 19, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Raymond and Adeline (Waldock) Brown. He married Deborah Binder on March 14, 1981 in Las Vegas and they had two daughters, Laura and Lindsey.
Larry enjoyed golfing, bowling, and his many years of coaching girls’ softball. His grandkids and family meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; two daughters, Laura (Tim) Brown of Oregon, Wis. and Lindsey Brown of Madison; his mother, Adeline Brown of Eagle River, Wis.; four grandchildren, Ashley, Marley, Brianna and Garrett; a brother, Raymond (Paula) Brown of Chicago; and a sister, Dorothy (Ron) Parchem of Steger, Ill.
Larry was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center.
