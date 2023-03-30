Lawrence Carlson
Dr. Lawrence Dean Carlson, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was 76 years old.
Larry was born on August 5, 1946 in Williston, North Dakota to Lawrence and Geneva (Winkjer) Carlson. He graduated from Williston High School and then went on to the University of Minnesota, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree while starring on the football and baseball teams winning a B10 Championship in both sports. He then went on to the University of North Dakota, where he received his Master of Science degree in Physiology. Finally, he returned to the University of Minnesota Medical School, where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree.
After Medical School, Larry served in the United States Army stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. From Germany, Larry moved to Rice Lake, Wisconsin, where he began his practice of family medicine. He was a dedicated and compassionate physician who cared deeply for his patients.
Larry was a loving husband to his wife, Winifred, for over 50 years. They were married on August 19, 1972 and had two daughters, Britt (Craig) Carlson and Beth (Miles) Henderson. He was also a loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, Brooks, August, and Maple. Larry was also survived by a brother, Lynn Carlson; a sister, Judith Andrea Torgerson; 4 nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Linda Marie Carlson.
He was also an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to Montana, going skiing, boating, and reading.
Larry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a kind and gentle soul who always put others before himself. He was a true friend and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, with Rev. Sue Eidahl officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-11AM Tuesday, April 4 at Bethany Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girls & Boys Clubs of Barron County, Rice Lake Area Free Clinic and the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
