Lawrence A. “Larry” Deinhammer, 76, passed away peacefully just after midnight on Friday July 17th at West Chester Hospital in Ohio.
Larry was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was the son of Richard and Marion (Anderson). Larry attended Devry Technical Institute after high school. He married Phyllis Bien July 10, 1965. Larry and Phyllis lived in Eau Claire, WI until 1980, when they relocated to Northern California. There Larry worked for Zeltex, Inc. and CLI until 1997. Larry and Phyllis made the trip across country again, and have lived in Mason, OH for the past 23 years. Larry worked as a Senior Electronics Test Technician at Ethicon Endo-Surgery in Cincinnati, Ohio, until he retired in 2016.
Larry was an adventurous person who enjoyed trying new things, including motorcycles, fishing, camping, boating, and hiking trips. He gained his strength from enjoying good times and being surrounded by those he loved. Larry was known as someone who could repair anything, and thereby earned the name of “Mr. Fixit”.
Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis, their son, Randy (Kimberly) of Wake Forest, NC and daughter, Lori (Thomas) of Ridgecrest, CA; three grandchildren, Klaressa (Sterling), Brittany and Zachary; one brother, Robert (Annie) of Walnut Creek, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald (Marilyn).
Larry will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lima, Wisconsin, next to Phyllis’s parents, Chester and Anna Marie (Bauer) Bien. Due to concerns over COVID-19, funeral services will unfortunately not be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.