Ford photo.jpg

Lawrence G. Ford, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Chetek, WI

Lawrence was born August 31, 1938 in the town of Anson, the son of Roy and Lela (Fye) Ford, Sr. Lawrence grew up in the town of Anson and moved to Chippewa Falls. On May 19, 1962, Lawrence married Carolyn Pritchard at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. They later moved to the town of Arthur (Drywood) where they raised their three children and retired from Jim Falls Dairy (AMPI) after 30 years of service.

