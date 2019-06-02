Lawrence Hagedorn Jr., 66, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born on December 4th, 1952 in Augusta WI to the late Lawrence and Thelma Hagedorn.
Lawrence started his own lawn care business, which he took immense pride in after working as a factory worker for many years. He was always a handy man who enjoyed tinkering with and fixing things. He had a great love for the outdoors and was a hunter and fisherman in his earlier years. The most important part of life for Lawrence was his family and especially his grandchildren.
Lawrence is survived by his fiancé Barbara Wooley; his daughters Kari Hagedorn and April (Brian) Barker; sisters, Laurene Ruff, Phyllis Olson, Terry (Dennis) Bahr, Sandy (Steve) Stack, and Shirley Shilts; grandchild, Chardonnay Engel; and great-grandchild Owen Osterhues.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Thelma Hagedorn; and brother Jerry Hagedorn.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.