Lawrence “Larry” D. Henning, age 73, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Larry was born on November 2, 1948, in Eau Claire to late Lawrence and Myrtle (Olson) Henning. He was raised to manhood in the Cleghorn area and graduated from Eleva Strum High School. Larry worked and retired from Allied Dies as a Custodial Engineer. Most recently he worked part-time at Auto Value. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping and being with family. His family and friends will miss him greatly.

