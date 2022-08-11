Lawrence “Larry” D. Henning, age 73, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Larry was born on November 2, 1948, in Eau Claire to late Lawrence and Myrtle (Olson) Henning. He was raised to manhood in the Cleghorn area and graduated from Eleva Strum High School. Larry worked and retired from Allied Dies as a Custodial Engineer. Most recently he worked part-time at Auto Value. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping and being with family. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; sons, Travis (Brenda) Henning of Holmen, Mark Peterson of Danbury, and Paul Henning of Eau Claire; daughters, Teresa Nanstad (Lee Nicolet) of Eau Claire, Laurie Holte (Dean Nelson) of Houston, TX, Tonya Olsen of Chippewa Falls, and Aaron Marie (Scott) Austin of Eau Claire; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Patty; infant brother, Ronald; and granddaughter, Niccole.
A celebration of his life held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Evergreen Funeral Home (on Golf Road one block East of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire. Interment will be at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.