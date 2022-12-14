Lawrence “Larry” Andrew Kalina | 1926-2022

Long-time outdoorsman, barber and family man Lawrence “Larry” Andrew Kalina, 96, Menomonie, died peacefully in his sleep at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, Dec. 11, 2022, following medical treatment for recent health issues.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Kalina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you