Lawrence (Larry) Gerald LaPage, age 84, passed away from cancer at home the evening of June 24, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Larry was the first-born child of Gerald and Florence (Clifton) LaPage. He spent his early childhood growing up in the “bloody ninth ward” on Kendal Street in the City of Eau Claire. Larry fondly recalled spending summers with his Grandma Clifton in Weyerhaeuser WI. In the early 1950’s his family built a house on Eddy Lane on the City’s northside. Growing up on the northside Larry had many fond memories of his adventures with the House Boys. Larry graduated in 1955 from Eau Claire Senior High School.
While in high school, Larry met a pretty young girl from Shawtown named Janice Lawrence on a church hayride. This courtship led to their marriage on June 13th, 1959 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Like his father, Larry started working at US Rubber shortly after high school. Larry worked as a tire builder in the Tire Room. Once the company changed its name to Uniroyal, Larry was promoted to a supervisor in the Tire Room and later also the Bead Room. He worked as a supervisor until the Uniroyal Goodrich plant closed in 1992. To keep busy after his retirement, Larry worked in maintenance at Hardees on Western Avenue in Eau Claire for another 20 years. Finally retiring to take care of Janice. Larry was also a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office from the late 1950’s to the early 1970’s.
Larry and Jan took pride in their home they built together in 1971. The home was built on his mother’s adjacent garden lot. Larry took great satisfaction in maintaining his home, especially his lawn. Larry and Jan often entertained friends and family at the bar in their basement where Tom and Jerry parties became a Christmas tradition.
Summers were spent at his in-law’s cabin on Lake Holcombe in Chippewa County where Larry, Jan and family created many friendships. Larry’s happy place was in the northwoods of Wisconsin. In 1957 Larry started hunting in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County and the Town of Barnes in Bayfield County with his little brother Pete. Larry looked forward to deer season every year. His last year of hunting was 2020. He made several lifelong friendships, including his buddy, the late Gib Sarazen.
Larry was fiercely devoted to family. Whatever the need, Larry, without question, would make time to lend a helping hand. Whether it be painting, assisting with a move, dog-sitting, mowing lawns or any other tasks that needed to be done, Larry was there.
Like a faithful Wisconsinite, Larry looked forward to going out for his Friday night fish fry. Larry was a connoisseur of fine Manhattans. We’re not quite sure if Larry ever found the best, but he continued his search.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Janice (59 years), parents, Gerald and Florence LaPage, his in-laws, Lyman and Gladys Lawrence, his brother Pete LaPage, bothers in-law, Patrick Lekvin, Robert Turk and Ronald Lawrence, and nephew David Blaeser. He was also preceded in death by his good friend Harold Bahr.
Larry is survived by his children, Lori Statz, Sheryl (Dan) Whelihan and Mark (Karen) LaPage. Grandchildren, Kristal (Eric) Statz, Jason (Samantha) Statz, Kyle Whelihan, Shawna (Jack) Whelihan, Jenny (Devon) LaPage and Quinn LaPage. He is further survived by sisters Leah Turk and Janice Lekvin as well as sisters in-law Joan LaPage and Sonja Lawrence and brother in-law David (Betty) Lawrence. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Mayo Hospice for their compassionate care.
A visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Due to construction, please enter the church from the northside or Starr Avenue entrance. Burial will follow the service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.