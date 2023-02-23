Lawrence Dean Lindquist, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Lawrence (Larry) was born on June 24, 1934, to Laurence and Rosamond Lindquist in Hayward, Wisconsin. Larry graduated from Hayward High School and then served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. After his Army stint (stationed in Fort Huachuca Arizona) he worked part time as a projectionist at the Hayward drive-in and also the former Palace theater in Superior while working on a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Superior. After graduating, he eventually was employed by the Internal Revenue Service until 1991 when he retired. After retirement, Larry continued to work part time for a local CPA and at pro-shops for a couple of golf courses in Eau Claire and Hayward. He also volunteered to assist the Eau Claire American Legion as their treasurer.

