Lawrence Dean Lindquist, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Lawrence (Larry) was born on June 24, 1934, to Laurence and Rosamond Lindquist in Hayward, Wisconsin. Larry graduated from Hayward High School and then served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. After his Army stint (stationed in Fort Huachuca Arizona) he worked part time as a projectionist at the Hayward drive-in and also the former Palace theater in Superior while working on a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Superior. After graduating, he eventually was employed by the Internal Revenue Service until 1991 when he retired. After retirement, Larry continued to work part time for a local CPA and at pro-shops for a couple of golf courses in Eau Claire and Hayward. He also volunteered to assist the Eau Claire American Legion as their treasurer.
Larry and Dorothy were frequent snowbirds, traveling to favorite places such as Sierra Vista, AZ near Fort Huachuca and Gulf Shores, AL. They also loved to travel out west visiting National Parks, including two sessions working at Yellowstone Park. They moved from Eau Claire back to a lake house in the Hayward area where friends and family were always welcome to enjoy fishing, boating, water sports and relaxation. Larry enjoyed golfing, playing soft ball and singing in the church choir.
Larry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Lindquist, sister Kris, children Vanessa Barvels (Joel), Steven, Anthony (Debbie), Burton (Laurie), Barbara Crandall (Rick), twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Keith Lindquist.
A special thank you to the caring staff of Mayo Clinic Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of choice in memory of Larry. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4th at the Eau Claire American Legion, 634 Water St., Eau Claire, WI 54703 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. A separate family only service will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.