Lawrence A. “Larry” (Pit) Plumer, age 85 of Durand, died peacefully Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his home in Durand.

Pit was born on August 13, 1937, on a farm right outside Durand. He was the son of Nathan and Helen (Sylvester) Plumer. Pit grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School. While in high school, Pit was active in sports and class leadership. Sports played a big part in Pit’s life, playing coaching and refereeing. Pit married Bette Davis, together they had 5 children and later divorced. Pit worked for Tri-City Dairy delivering milk to businesses, schools and homes, maintenance at the Durand Methodist Church and retired in 2001 from St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Pit married Joan Bauer on September 24, 1977 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, together they had two children. Pit started digging graves in 1978. A job that he continued until the time of his death at numerous area cemeteries. Pit’s devotion to the City of Durand was evident in the various titles he had with the city serving as council member and president of the council. He was the person people turned to when they had a question about the city or the city cemetery. Pit also worked for Floyd Rhiel and his ambulance service. In 1971 he continued with the Durand Ambulance Service when the City of Durand took it over. Pit served as Director of the Ambulance Service for 24 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Plumer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you