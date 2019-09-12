Leah Knuth

Leah J. Knuth, 92, formerly of Fairchild, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie where she had resided since August 5th.
Leah June, daughter of Nando and Olga (Krueger) Craker, was born on Nov. 30, 1926 in Bridge Creek Township of Eau Claire County. She graduated from Fairchild High School and was a baptized member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild.
Leah married Edgar Knuth on May 4, 1947, at her parent’s home. The couple lived all their married life in Fairchild where she worked as a restaurant cook and at the Sunset Nursing Home. For 7 years she had also worked as a homecare provider. For the past several years she had lived in rural Menomonie to be near her daughter Rita and her family.
Leah is survived by her son, Dennis (Ann) Knuth of Palmer, AK; daughter, Rita (Daniel) Pechmiller of Menomonie; 3 grandchildren, Jeremiah (Joy) Knuth, Angela (Danny) Alexander, Rachel Pechmiller; 3 great grandchildren, Amber, Khali and Corbin Alexander; sister, Bonita (Donald) Bequette of Mankato, MN; and brother-in-law, Donald Gruenwald of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nando and Olga Craker; and siblings, Doris Linsly, twin brother Lee Craker, Marie Gerlach and Gloria Gruenwald.
At Leah’s request the visitation and funeral service will be private.
