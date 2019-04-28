LeAnn Harrison, 56, of Eau Claire, left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019.
LeAnn was born May 20th, 1962, in Baldwin, the daughter of Robert and Gloria (Padden) Stene.
LeAnn spent her life as a hair stylist and made many lifelong friends through her work. She was an avid reader and spent time enjoying a novel whenever she could.
She is survived by her loving family which includes her son Kurt Schneider (Minneapolis), son Michael Schneider (Menomonie), daughter Grace Harrison (Menomonie), brother Scott (Nancy) Stene (Eau Claire), brother Todd (Angela) Stene (Cedar Falls), and sister Joni (Tom) Buege (Lake Elmo).
She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Schneider and her parents Robert and Gloria Stene.
A private celebration and reflection of life for LeAnn Harrison will be held at a later date determined by her family.