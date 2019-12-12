Lee Harrison Helwig, age 86, of Greenwood, formerly of Gilmanton, died on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1933 in Eau Claire to Harry and Lois (Robinson) Helwig. He grew up in the Gilmanton area and attended school there. He served in the US Army from 1957-1959. Upon returning home, Lee bought his own farm. He was united in marriage to Calve Norby on December 21, 1966 in Gilmanton. The couple made their home on the farm and raised three children. Lee also later worked for Ashley Furniture for over 10 years. He retired in 2009 and moved to Neillsville to be closer to family. He was a longtime member of Evanger Lutheran Church and an active member of the NFO for over 20 years. He will be deeply missed.
Lee is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Calve Helwig of Greenwood; three children, Leanne (Wolfgang) Czarnecki of Greenwood, Chad (Lisa) Helwig of Hillsboro, ND, and Carey (Rachael) Helwig of Neillsville; 20 grandchildren, Ryan, Jamie, Sara, Jonah, Julia, Anna, John, Chase (Eilene) Danielle (Joe), Stacey, Micah, Joseph, Kenneth, Marena, William, Rebecca, Hannah, Andrew, Roger, and Elizabeth; three great-grandchildren, Carl, Eloise, and Charles; three siblings, Eva Dorn of Eau Claire, Eugene Helwig of Eau Claire, and Lillian (William) Janc of Elkridge, MD; adopted brother, Dean Helwig of Eau Claire; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives,and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lois Helwig; brother, Roger (Clemmie) Helwig; adopted parents, Elmer and Lily Helwig; brother-in-law, Charles Dorn; and sister-in-law, Rose Mary Helwig.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Evanger Lutheran Church, rural Independence. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, December 12 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, and at the church on Friday for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.