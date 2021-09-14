Lee LaFlamme, 75, formerly of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born on December 31, 1945 in York, Pennsylvania the son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Davidson) LaFlamme. Lee’s family moved to Wilmot, WI and he graduated from High School at Wilmot Union Free High School where he participated in football, wrestling and track. Lee continued his studies in Education at UW-Stevens Point graduating in 1969. Lee married Gerri Garski on June 15, 1968.
Lee’s time with the Stanley Boyd School District lasted 41 years. He taught Biology and Drivers Ed for 30 years, was the Dean of Students and served as the Athletic Director for 15 years. All while coaching wrestling, golf, baseball, softball and football. Lee inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
His special talents also lasted into the summer months as he ran the summer recreation program for Stanley for many years. His style of leadership mentored many young lives into productive future leaders/coaches. Lee was also a longtime member of the Stanley Lions Club-serving as secretary for 36 years. He also was a member of the local Bass Masters club and was an avid golfer. Lee and Gerri also loved traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Gerri, his son, Dr. Jon (Karen Haas) LaFlamme of Chippewa Falls, his daughter, Stacy (Gerhard) LaFlamme-Swanepoel of Kaukauna, his sisters, Denise (Tim) Wells of Antioch, IL and Darla (Craig) Fox of Oklahoma. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Michelle Shedd and his brother, Joe “Arthur” LaFlamme.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Stanley-Boyd Football Stadium. Visitation will follow at the stadium. Masks are preferred. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family. Memorials can be sent to: Gerri LaFlamme; 18233 65th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
To plant a tree in memory of Lee LaFlamme as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.